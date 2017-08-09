‘Brothers’ turn ‘beast’ as CRPF constable and jawan molest girls in the eve of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ celebration at Raipur

Raipur/Chattisgarh, August 9: What if the law abiding or security officers itself break the law? It results in humiliation for the whole nation. A CRPF constable and a jawan have been booked by the Raipur police force regarding the alleged molestation of girl students of a state run residential school. The girls became the victim during a cultural program that was held in Dantewada district, Chandigarh.

According to media reports, based on the statements of the victims and photographs of the event, were the two personnel identified, said Kamlochan Kashyap, Dantewada Superintendent of Police. Shamim Ahmed (31), constable CRPF 231 battalion have been arrested as per media reports. Today he will be produced before the local court.

The police force is now behind the other accused, who has taken leave from his duty since 3rd August. Police are in search for him at his home town Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

The clouds turned black for the girl victims on 31st July, when ‘Raksha Bandhan’ ( a festival that is celebrated to remind the love and responsibility between a brother and his sister, it need not be a blood relation) program was conducted by the CRPF troops ahead of the festival at the school in Dantewada.

In order to counter the Left-Wing Extremism in Dantewada’s Palnar village, the paramilitary force has been organising such events from the past few years. The event was reported by a local news channel on 7th August. Around 500 girls took part in the event to tie a rakhi (the sacred thread that is meant as a bond of protection) to the CRPF personnel.

Later the situation changed, brothers’ attitude was transposed to beasts’. The school hostel warden raised the complaint to the district administration against the CRPF personnel who had allegedly followed the girls to the toilet and molested them.

Based on the complaint, FIR has been registered at the Kuakonda police station under IPC section 354 (molestation) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, says media reports.

According to Saurabh Kumar, Collector of Dantewada, the district administration has formed a five member committee headed by Zila panchayat’s chief executive officer to look into the heinous crime. The CRPF is also investigating the matter, says media reports.