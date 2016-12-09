Browse through 110 Best dresses of 2016

London,Dec9:The UK fashion blog Pret -a-reporter published 110 best dress of 2016 worn by celebs.Take a look at it.Enjoy!

Brie Larson in custom Calvin Klein at the 2016 Golden Globes on Jan. 10.

Jennifer Lopez in Giambattista Valli at the 2016 Golden Globes on Jan. 10.

Kate Hudson in Michael Kors at the 2016 Golden Globes on Jan. 10.

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton at the UNICEF Ball on Jan. 12.

Constance Wu at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 17.

Constance Zimmer in Tracy Reese at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 17.

Krysten Ritter in Zuhair Murad at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 17.

Heidi Klum in Bec & Bridge at the Zoolander 2 screening in Sydney on Jan. 26.

Anne Hathaway in Marc Jacobs at the L.A. art show opening night party on Jan. 27.

Nicole Kidman in Gucci at the 2016 SAG Awards on Jan. 30. Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the 2016 SAG Awards on Jan. 30. Brie Larson in Atelier Versace at the 2016 SAG Awards on Jan. 30. Kristen Wiig in Marc Jacobs at the New York premier of Zoolander 2 on Feb. 9. Dakota Johnson in custom Marc Jacobs at the European premiere of How to Be Single on Feb. 9.

Diane Kruger in custom Prada at the 2016 amfAR New York Gala on Feb. 10

Uma Thurman in Lela Rose at the 2016 amfAR New York Gala on Feb. 10.

Tilda Swinton in Chanel Haute Couture at the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Hail, Caesar! on Feb. 11.

Florence Welch in Gucci at the 2016 Grammy Awards on Feb. 15. Lady Gaga in Marc Jacobs at the 2016 Grammy Awards on Feb. 15. Beyonce in Inbal Dror at the 2016 Grammy Awards on Feb. 15. Cate Blanchett in Gucci at the 2016 Indie Spirit Awards on Feb. 27.