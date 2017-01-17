Bruce Springsteen tribute band pulls out of Donald Trump inauguration gala

Washington D.C. , Jan. 17: Among many other musicians and bands, popular Bruce Springsteen cover group called ‘B-Street Band’ has also decided to stay away from the ‘storm’ that is hitting up President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural function.

Will Forte, the group’s 63-year-old keyboardist, manager, agent and publicist, among other roles, recently told Rolling Stone, “We felt that we had to make it known that we didn’t want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band.”

“I don’t want to upset them. We owe everything to him and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. It became clear to us that this wasn’t working and we just had to do what we thought was the right thing to do and that was to pull out,” Forte explained.

Springsteen has repeatedly voiced his anger and disgust at the President-elect, mentioning him as a “moron” in excerpts from upcoming Rolling Stone feature.

In the past few days, the band had started to feel isolated because, as Forte says, “the story was so distorted. There were misleading headlines like, ‘Trump Hires B-Street Band.”

“We felt like we were out on our own on an island,” he said.

The group was supposed to be performing at the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala on January 19 as part of the ‘Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration’.

“We’re standing out in the storm right here,” Forte spoke to the band, “We gotta get out of the storm.”

The B-Street Band had played the gala twice before for President Obama and signed a contract for this year’s gig in 2013, long before the presidential nominees were decided.(ANI)