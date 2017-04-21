Brutal summer; Less than 30% water in reservoirs of the country

New Delhi, April 21: The water level in 91 major reservoirs in the country stood at 29 per cent of their total storage capacity, the government said today.

According to the Union Water Resources Ministry, 46.02 billion cubic metres of water was available in these reservoirs in the week ending yesterday. Last week, the stock was 31 per cent (or 48.42 BCM) of the total storage capacity of the dams.

The fresh level is 133 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year. It is 106 per cent of the decadal average, the ministry said in a statement.

States which have recorded less water stock vis–vis last year are Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported better water reserves as compared to last year.