BSF and Army giving befitting reply to ceasefire violation: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 29: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the BSF and the Army are giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

I want to assure the nation that our BSF and Army are giving befitting reply to Pakistan. India won’t be let down, Singh said.

Praising soldiers effort, Rajnath said, If today we are being able to celebrate Diwali, it is only because of our jawans.

Four army and three BSF personnel have died in the latest escalation along the boundary with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.