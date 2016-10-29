BSF and Army giving befitting reply to ceasefire violation: Rajnath Singh

October 29, 2016 | By :
Rajnath Singh : IANS File Photo

New Delhi, Oct 29: Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the BSF and the Army are giving befitting reply to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

I want to assure the nation that our BSF and Army are giving befitting reply to Pakistan. India won’t be let down, Singh said.

Praising soldiers effort, Rajnath said, If today we are being able to celebrate Diwali, it is only because of our jawans.

Four army and three BSF personnel have died in the latest escalation along the boundary with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Home Minister Rajnath Singh announces measures to restore normalcy in J & K
Ceasefire violations: Pakistan summons Indian envoy JP Singh
BSF chief, says situation along LoC tense
Ajit Doval’s presence in BJP election strategy meeting: CPM asks Election Commission to intervene
Home Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates security forces on Uri operation
Sacrifice of our jawans won’t go in vain: Rajnath Singh on Jammu and Kashmir attacks
Top