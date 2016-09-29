BSF cancels beating the retreat ceremony at Wagah

New Delhi, Sep 29: BSF cancels beating retreat ceremony at Wagah border for today. Just before sunset every day, India’s BSF and the Pakistan Rangers across the border lower flags to close the border post in a ceremony that attracts huge crowds on both sides.

The last time the hugely popular ceremony was cancelled was in November 2014 when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd on the Pakistan side, killing at least 55 people. The BSF cancelled the ceremony at the request of Pakistan.