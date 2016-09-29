BSF cancels beating the retreat ceremony at Wagah

September 29, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 29: BSF cancels beating retreat ceremony at Wagah border for today.  Just before sunset every day, India’s BSF and the Pakistan Rangers across the border lower flags to close the border post in a ceremony that attracts huge crowds on both sides.

The last time the hugely popular ceremony was cancelled was in November 2014 when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd on the Pakistan side, killing at least 55 people. The BSF cancelled the ceremony at the request of Pakistan.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
BSF chief, says situation along LoC tense
BSF’s Operation Arjun targets farms, residences of Pakistan officers along Indian border
Amarnath Yatra: DG BSF assures tight security and medical assistance to pilgrims
Sashastra Seema Bal seizes two jars of snake venom worth Rs. 70 crore
Sashastra Seema Bal seizes two jars of snake venom worth Rs. 70 crore
Mutilated BSF soldier’s family cremate body after the UP Chief Minister spoke to them
Tej Bahadur Yadav
Expelled BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav says his fight is for soldiers
Top