BSF catch trained falcon from Pakistan in Rajasthan

New Delhi,Oct20: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Wednesday caught a trained falcon from Pakistan in Anupgarh town of Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar District near the international border area.

BSF sources said no transmitter antenna was found fitted to it. However, it is believed that the transmitter must have fallen while the bird was flying.

The security forces added that the trained falcon probably belongs to Saudi sheikhs who hunt Houbara bustards in Pakistan. The bird has been handed over to forest department.

The falcon incident comes few weeks after balloons with messages written in Urdu were spotted in Ghesal village of Gurdaspur, Punjab. Some of the messages on pieces of paper attached on colour balloons referred to Prime Minister NarendraModi.

The recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan heightened the tension in border areas between the two countries. Pakistan has violated ceasefire ever since the Indian Army conducted surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) on September 29.