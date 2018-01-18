BSF chief, says situation along LoC tense

Jammu, , Jan 18: Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) KK Sharma on Thursday, described the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir as “tensed”.

“The situation is pretty tensed. A continuous ceasefire has been going along the LoC, now it’s been happening in IB as well”, DG BSF KK Sharma said at a press conference here.

However, DG Sharma added that they retaliated effectively to Pakistan’s ceasefire violation in RS Pura sector since 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We retaliated effectively which led to damage on that (Pakistan) side. BSF never starts it but when they do, we make sure we take strong action. Martyrdom of Head Constable A Suresh will not go in vain”, said DH Sharma.

Talking about the ceasefire, he said that there could have been a possibility of infiltration as well.

“The place where they engaged us has a stream nearby, there could have been a possibility of infiltration but our troops made sure that no such incident takes place”, he said.

Heavy firing is underway here in RS Pura sector since 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the sector said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan was killed while a 17 year-old-girl was also killed in the ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops.

Three civilians have also suffered injuries in the heavy firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan. (ANI)