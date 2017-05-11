BSF encounter with naxals still continues in Chattisgarh

Pankhajur/Chhattisgarh, May 11: An encounter between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Naxals is underway in Chhattisgarh‘s Pankhajur area.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had reviewed the security situation in the state after twenty-five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and five others were injured in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma on April 24.

The CRPF’s 74th Battalion was ambushed by Naxals during a road clearing operation. (ANI)

