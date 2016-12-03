BSF guns down intruder from Pakistan in Punjab

December 3, 2016 | By :
Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over ceasefire violation
Pakistan summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over ceasefire violation

Chandigarh, Dec 3: Border Security Force troopers have gunned down an intruder from Pakistan in north Punjab, official sources said on Saturday.

The incident took place the Bamiyal sector near the Dinda border out post (BoP) in forward areas of Pathankot district.

The intruder was killed after he came close to the border fencing on the Indian side and did not heed to warnings.

The area is close to the Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border.

The National Investigating Agency, which had investigated the terror attack on the Pathankot air base on January 2 this year by Pakistani terrorists, had pointed out that the terrorists had entered India near the Dinda BoP.

BSF troopers in the border belt remain on high alert following the two terror attacks in Dinanagar (July 27, 2015) and Pathankot (Jan 2, 2016) in Punjab.

–IANS

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top