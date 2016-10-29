BSF jawan killed in ceasefire violation in Machhal sector of Kupwara district

Srinagar, October 29: Besides an Indian Army soldier, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan also lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Machhal sector of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Last night, in an encounter close to the Line of Control in Machhal sector, an Indian Army soldier lost his life and a terrorist was also neutralised.

During the encounter, a terrorist mutilated the body of the soldier before fleeing into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), supported by covering fire from Pakistan Army posts.

“This barbarism is a true reflection which pervades official and non-official organisation across the border. This act will invite an appropriate response,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Meanwhile, heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan has been reported in Kathua and Abdullian in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian troops are giving a befitting response to the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan.

On Friday, A BSF head constable was killed and seven civilians injured as Pakistan Rangers on Thursday continued firing mortar shells and small arms in R S Pura and Arnia sectors, while the Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani, Mendhar and KG sectors.

However, A BSF spokesperson, said that a Pakistan Ranger was also killed and another injured in retaliatory fire.

Ever since the Indian Army on September 29th carried out surgical strikes targeting terror launch pads in PoK, ceasefire violations are a daily norm along the LoC and five Indians, including four security personnel, have been killed and 34 injured since.

On October 21st, the BSF killed seven Pakistan Rangers and a terrorist in Kathua and on October 25, around three Pakistani Army personnel were reportedly killed in retaliatory firing by Indian troops in the Noushera sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)