BSF jawan Tej Bahadur now comes out with a challenge to Prime Minister

New Delhi, Feb 27: Tej Bahadur Yadav, the Border Security Force jawan,whose video claiming poor quality food being served to the jawans in Indian army is now a household name.

Even though, the army authorities has tried to dismiss him as a disgruntled alcoholic, the soldier now in another video questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire to oust corruption from the nation.

Tej Bahadur Yadav says that post revelations made by him in his social media video, being subjected to torture and that no heed has been paid to the concerns raised by him.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister, that the food quality I had shown in the video was true but despite no action has been taken. I am being harassed for posting that video. Why is this happening? It was the Prime Minister who wanted to eradicate corruption from the country and I have just shown an instance of corruption within my department. Is this the result of pointing out corruption?,”

-Tej Bahadur Yadav asks in his new video.



Responding to the reports where it was mentioned that Tej Bahadur Yadav had seventeen percent of his Facebook friends from our enemy territory Pakistan, he said that his phone was seized on January 10 and that his social media accounts have been used without his permission.

“I came to know that my mobile phone has been intrude with and it is being said that I have found some contacts from Pakistan. I request you to not believe in such false gossips unless I communicate to you directly through my video,” Tej Bahadur added.

Earlier, the Border Security Force(BSF) told the Delhi High Court that the claims of sub-standard food made by Tej Bahadur were false and that no complaint was made in the matter.

In a video that has sparked an outrage, Border Security Force soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav of the 29 battalions Seema Suraksha Bal is seen exposing the decay in the system by revealing the deeply ingrained corruption in the higher order, saying that the troops are not even getting basic three square meals.

While earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs has demanded a full report in response to Tej Bahadur Yadav’s claims, the Border Security Force has issued a new guideline for maintaining a high quality of food for its personnel along the border.