BSF jawans pray for peace in Jammu Kashmir at Diwali mela

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Oct. 28 : Despite the stress of fighting insurgency along the Line of Control (LoC) and four months of unrest in the Kashmir Valley, Border Security Force (BSF) jawans organised a Diwali mela with enthusiasm.

“We are away from our homes, but we are happy and celebrating Diwali along with local Kashmiris,” said one of the BSF jawans.

Hari Prasad, a BSF jawan, told ANI, “We have to perform our duties on the border; hence, we are unable to celebrate Diwali with our families. So, this Diwali mela has been organised for us.”

IG BSF, Kashmir Frontier, Vikas Chandra said, “We have organised this mela for the soldiers’ families staying here. Outsiders are also invited. It started at 11 am and will continue till 4 pm.”

“On Diwali, the soldiers have to do their duties on the border and we believe if the families of the soldiers are happy, then, they will also be happy,” he added.

Speaking to ANI, Ishtaq Ahmad, a local participant, said: “Many Kashmiri people have come here for shopping, and thus, such melas must be organised. It is benefitting people also. We have been coming to the mela for the past six years.”

Special prayers were held for peace and for the jawans who were busy dealing with stone pelters in the Valley.

Large number of locals also participated in the mela, where different stalls were erected by the BSF authorities so that awans can purchase different items ahead of the festival.