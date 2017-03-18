BSF man opens fire, three killed and two injured

Agartala/Tripura, March 18: At least three men were killed and two others injured when the Border Security Force (BSF) officer opened fire on the some of the natives here today suspecting smuggling cattle.

The dead have been identified as Parakumar (40), Man Kumar (30) and Swaralaxmi (40). The injured have been identified as Sunil Kumar (47) and Jiban Kumar (22).

Subhalaxmi, the mother of the deceased Swaralaxmi, said that the BSF man has opened fire when they resisted the accusations of smuggling cattle.

“At that moment, I was returning home with a bunch of firewood. They (BSF) were hiding in the bush by the roadside. They came out and alleged that we are smuggling cattle. We protested and said that we were cleaning the jungle but immediately the BSF personnel opened fire,” she said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.

The local police are investigating the issue.