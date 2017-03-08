BSF seizes 70 heads of cattle, 2 trawlers worth Rs 14 lakh in West Bengal

Kolkata, March 8 : The Border Security Force personnel seized 70 head of cattle worth more than Rs 6 lakh and two trawlers, used to carry the animals, worth Rs 14 lakh during a joint operation with the state police forces in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a BSF official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the BSF troopers at North 24 Parganas district’s Boltala outpost and the state police personnel conducted a joint raid near Jariya Khal in West Bengal’s Dhamakhali on Monday night and seized 70 head of cattle from the smugglers after a gun fight.

“On being challenged some smugglers fired five rounds at the BSF party and the troopers replied with two stun granades. One Jawan also fired two rounds of barrette weapon as his life was in danger,” R.P.S. Jaiswal, DIG (Public Relations) of BSF South Bengal Frontier, said in a release.

“The joint team recovered 70 head of cattle worth more than Rs six lakh and seized the two trawlers worth approximately Rs 14 lakh while the smugglers managed to flee,” he said.

According to the BSF, the cattle and the trawlers were handed over to the custom’s office in the district.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/lok