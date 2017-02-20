BSF seizes fake Rs 2000 notes amounting to Rs 96,000 along Bangladesh border

New Delhi, Feb 20: Border Security Forces seized a consignment of fake Rs 2,000 denomination notes near Bangladesh border on Monday. Sharif ul Shah, 32, was arrested for trying to smuggle in the Fake Indian Currency Notes totaling Rs 96,000 suspected to have come in from Pakistan.

This comes just over a week after another seizure was made along the Bangladesh border on February 8 in Murshidabad from Azizur Rahman (26), who hails from Malda in West Bengal.