BSF seizes two empty Pakistani boats from Amritsar on Ravi river

Amritsar , Jan.31 : The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday seized two Pakistani boats from Tota Guru post (Dera Baba Nanak Post) on the Ravi river in Punjab.

No arrests have been made so far.

It is the fourth incident in this area within a few days.

In October last year, the BSF seized a Pakistani boat from the same area.

The boat was empty and had got washed away along with its anchor due to rising water level in the river.(ANI)