BSF trooper Jogender Singh dies of heart attack on border

Soldiers pay tribute to BSF constable Gurnam Singh, who got injured in Pakistan sniper fire in Bobiya area of Hira Nagar sector of the international border on Oct 21, succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu on Oct 23, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Jammu, November 24: A Border Security Force trooper died on Thursday due to a heart attack on the International Border in Jammu district, police said.

The deceased was identified as head constable Jogender Singh who was deployed at a border outpost in Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu.

“After complaining of severe chest pain, the trooper was shifted to hospital, but doctors could not resuscitate him,” a police official said. IANS

