BSF trooper Jogender Singh dies of heart attack on border

Jammu, November 24: A Border Security Force trooper died on Thursday due to a heart attack on the International Border in Jammu district, police said.

The deceased was identified as head constable Jogender Singh who was deployed at a border outpost in Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu.

“After complaining of severe chest pain, the trooper was shifted to hospital, but doctors could not resuscitate him,” a police official said. IANS