BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav’s family moves Delhi HC

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The family of BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose social media video clip on “substandard food” dished out to the men in the force triggered an uproar, on Thursday filed a habeas corpus petition in the Delhi High Court.

Yadav’s family said in their plea that they have no idea of his whereabouts.

The plea is likely to be mentioned by the family’s lawyer before the court on Friday for an early hearing.

“We have filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court. His wife talked to him last on February 7. We have been calling him on his mobile number but it goes unanswered. When we contact on his official phone number, nobody tells us about his location or they keep our phone calls on hold,” Yadav’s brother-in-law Vijay told IANS.

He said the family also sent two letters to the Border Security Force Director General to know Yadav’s whereabouts but got no response.

The family earlier alleged that the trooper was being “threatened and tortured mentally”.

Last month, Yadav posted a video clip on a social media website, complaining about the quality of food served to security personnel and accused unnamed officers of illegally selling food supplies meant for troopers.

After the video went viral, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Home Ministry sought detailed reports on the incident from the BSF.

The trooper now faces an inquiry over various charges, including indiscipline. His plea for voluntary retirement has since been rejected by the authorities.

