BSF’s Operation Arjun targets farms, residences of Pakistan officers along Indian border

New Delhi, September 27: India is targeting the farms and houses of retired Pakistan army, ISI and Pakistan Rangers officers along the Indian border. According to reliable sources, a report said that Pakistan has given land to these officers near the border in order to help them in operations against India.

The report further mentioned that the Border Security Force are utilizing small, medium and area weapons for the counter-offensive and the operation is named as Operation Arjun. The operation have caused heavy damage in Pakistan and around 7 Pakistan Rangers and 11 civilians have been killed.

The Pakistan Rangers’ Punjab DG Major General Azgar Naveed Hayat Khan requested the border Security Force KK Sharma to put an end to the firing. According to sources, KK Sharma told Azgar Naveed Hayat Khan that there are chances of retaliation as Lt Col Irfan, commanding officer of 12 Chenab Rangers, tends to act in a provocative manner. The border Security Forces had to start the Operation Arjun after the Pakistani Rangers kept firing on the Indian soil. The decision was taken to restructure the operations along the western border.