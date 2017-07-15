BSNL has introduced state of the art 100G Optical Transport Network across India

New Delhi, Jul 14: Leading telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced state of the art 100G Optical Transport Network (NG-OTN) across India for providing Super Express Highways in sync with Digital India Programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NG-OTN was launched by Communication Minister Manoj Sinha in Mumbai today.

On this occasion, Mr Sinha appreciated the efforts of BSNL for upgradating its Network to provide modern technology based Ultrafast Broadband services to the Nation. NG OTN is planned to cover a total 100 cities across the Nation with capital outlay of Rs 330 crore. This project also aimed to provide a 99.99 per cent uptime for which a Network Operating Centre (NOC) is made operational at Bangalure for providing 24X7 support.

This project aimed to enhance existing 10G capacity to 100 G capacity of Optical Fiber infrastructure of BSNL. This enhanced capacity will help retail customer base of BSNL in Landline, FTTH and Mobile services. This facility will also boost Enterprise Business Segment by providing Ultra high capacity in Leaseline. At present 45 out of 100 cities are already put in place and started operating on NG-OTN from today. Rest 55 cities will be covered and will start functioning on NG OTN facilities by March 2018.

BSNL has a total customer base of approximately 115 million. BSNL is committed for quality customer care and 24 hrs support across the country. NG OTN is a step forward taken by BSNL in this direction to ensure customer delight. NG-OTN will also be helpful to service Central Government Projects like Bharatnet, SWAN, NKN etc. Mr Anupam Srivastava, CMD, BSNL expressed confidence in collaboration between BSNL and Fiber Home to provide several such more projects to the Nation.