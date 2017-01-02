BSNL launches unlimited local ,STD calls at Rs 144

January 2, 2017 | By :
BSNL launches unlimited local ,STD calls at Rs 144

NewDelhi,Jan2:Cashing in on the rollout by several telecom operators offering unlimited free call facility, Government run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) today joined the bandwagon with launch of a new Rs 144 plan for its customers offering similar features.

The plan, which is valid for six months, will offer unlimited local and STD calls to any network for a period of one month and it would come with 300MB data, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Srivastava told reporters here.

After handing over two new packs to customers, Srivastava said with the new pack, calls are absolutely free and would be available for both pre-paid and post-paid customers. The telecom service provider was also taking up several initiatives including launch of 4,400 WiFi hotspots across the country.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
BSNL employees nationwide strike begins: Accuses PM Modi, Centre of loses, anti-BSNL move
BSNL to introduce new feature phone, to compete with Reliance Jio, priced below Rs 2000
TRAI orders Idea to pay a penalty of Rs 3 crores for overcharging subscribers 
BSNL partners up with MobiKwik to enable one-tap bill payment with mobile wallet
Mobile licence validity: BSNL seeks 2-year extension
Women and Child Development ministry launches SHe-box  to file complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace
Top