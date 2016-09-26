BSNL to offer lifetime free voice plan for all networks

New Delhi,Sept26: Undoubtedly, Reliance Jio’s launch has shaken the telecom space and the incumbents are scurrying to save their turf with lowered tariff plans for consumers.

BSNL, one among the incumbents, is gearing up to put up a strong fight with the Jio. As per Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, the company will announce the zero-voice-tariff plans from January 2017. The company said that these plans would beat the Rs 149 entry price point of Reliance Jio

While Jio’s offering is only for the 4G customers, BSNL will be offering the plan for all networks- in 2G, 3G and 4G.

BSNL is popular in markets like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Haryama, Odisha, Punjab.

The company added that BSNL’s mobile customers with a BSNL broadband connection will be able to avail the plan.