BSNL to introduce new feature phone, to compete with Reliance Jio, priced below Rs 2000

New Delhi, September 19: BSNL would launch its new feature phone with free calling facility.

The phone is likely to cost Rs. 2000, which is expected to be launched by October. BSNL is introducing new feature phone, to compete with Reliance Jio, in collaboration with major phone manufacturers.

Reportedly, the phone handsets would be manufactured by Lava and micromax. By introducing new feature phone, BSNL is aiming at rural population. But it is not yet known that whether the feature phone is 4G or not.

A recent study by the Mobile Marketing Association proves that 85% of those who are using a feature phone is not interested to buy a smartphone.

According to reports, the major telecom service providers like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are also likely to emerge with feature phones soon.