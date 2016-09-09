BSNL to test high speed Infomark WiFi routers in Kerala

New Delhi, September 9: Infomark, a Korean company, well known globally as an expert in 3G/4G mobile communication devices is all set to make inroads into the Indian Market through BSNL, which has approved a trial run of its WiMax mobile routers in the KeralaTelecom Circle for two weeks.

Infomarl, who developed mobile WiMax/WiFi routers for the first time in the world and have been leading 3G/4G Markets in Korea and other countries such as USA, Japanand Malaysiaintend to cooperate with BSNL to provide cutting-edge Technology product named “Compact Egg” to India.

With plenty of experience in providing WiMax hotspots to many countries in the global market, Infomark intends to provide BSNL with highly advanced and value-added mobile communication products.

BSNL plans to develop new markets using Infomark WiMax hotspots and launch this brand new product for the first time in Indiain the state of Kerala. BSNL expects that this brand new device when made available shortly in Indiawill deliver more valuable services to all its customers.

Mr. Hyuk Choi, Founder and CEO of Infomark, has committed to make best efforts to deliver the best quality and value added products to Indiain solid partnership with BSNL, and hopes that in future everyone in India, wherever WiMax Networks are available with BSNL, can enjoy internet connection using portable WiMax hotspot.

Infomark is a highly recognized brand internationally, and had won the First Runner-up award in the “Best New Mobile Device” category during the Best of 4G Awards held in Chicago, US in 2011.

In addition, its compact WiMax hotspot when launched in the US in cooperation with Clearwire sold more than 1 million units in the market. The routers being tested by BSNL have won the Good Design Award 2012 in Japan, and are the lightest, weighing only 59 grams, and the most compact routers available in the world.

Faced with stiff competition in the domestic 3G/4G mobile communication devices market, BSNL hopes that this product from Infomark will help in consolidating itself as the leading WiFi/WiMax network service provider in India.