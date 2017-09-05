BSNL’s New Rs 429 plan offers 90 GB data, unlimited voice calls

New Delhi, September 5: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the telecom operator launched a new voice and data plan for Rs. 429,that would provide unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days for the prepaid mobile services. According to media reports, the company statement in New Delhi said on Tuesday that “This new plan would give free voice calls (local/STD) on any network and around 90 GB data that means 1 GB per day for 90 days on pan-India basis except Kerala circle.”

R.k Mittal, the Director (Consumer Mobility) of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited board, said that “This voice and data plan is available for Rs. 429 which means that Rs. 143 per month, giving unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90GB data (at 1GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario.”

In August, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited launched a mobile wallet in collaboration with Mobikwik. During that time, the telecom operator said the wallet would enable its active 100 million customers to make bill payments and transact on e-commerce platforms. As previously mentioned, the mobile wallet has been developed and issued by MobiKwik on behalf of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

Manoj Sinha, the Communication Minister said that “With this wallet, the payment could be easily done and would be extended to all the customers, while equally strengthening financial inclusion in the rural hinterlands. Being digital is the only need of an hour for both urban and rural areas, and this partnership would definitely prove it.” The wallet application also enables fast online recharges, bill payments, shopping and bus booking, among many other activities.