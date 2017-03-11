BSP Chief Mayawati express doubts on EVMs

Lucknow, March 11: Not ready to accept defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and demanded fresh poll with the use of ballot paper. The BJP is likely to secure a

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to secure a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, according to the latest trend.

But Mayawati alleged that the voting was fake and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its workers of tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs). She said that she will write to the Election Commission of India to conduct a fresh poll in Uttar Pradesh.

“These poll results are very surprising. It is very difficult to accept them,” said Mayawati, whose Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fared poorly in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

“People’s trust in EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) voting is broken. The Bharatiya Janata Party has tampered with the Electronic Voting Machines in Uttar Pradesh. I have written to Election Commission in this regard, people no more have faith in Electronic Voting Machines. It’s is an attack on democracy. Whatever reports I am getting my sources, in many areas people where people have not even voted to for Bharatiya Janata Party, the party is emerging as the winner,” Mayawati added.

Mayawati asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party winning in Muslim dominated areas proves that there was something wrong with the Electronic Voting Machines machines. “Most votes in Muslim majority constituencies have gone to Bharatiya Janata Party, makes it evident that voting machines were manipulated. Either the Electronic Voting Machines did not accept votes other than Bharatiya Janata Party, or the votes of other parties have gone to BJP in the Electronic Voting Machines,” said Mayawati.

Her comments come as the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) was poised to sweep the Uttar Pradesh.