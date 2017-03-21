BSP chief Mayawati saying; ‘People and not EVMs should choose representatives’ 

BSP chief Mayawati alleged in the Rajya Sabha that EVMs were tampered with in the just concluded UP assembly elections.

New Delhi, March 21: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday alleged in the Rajya Sabha that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with in the just concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“Representatives should be of people`s choice and not that of Electronic Voting Machines,” Mayawati said, raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha.

“Democracy is being murdered,” Mayawati said.

Members from the treasury benches opposed and shouted against her. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “People`s mandate should be honored.”

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, PJ Kurien tried to pacify her, saying that the matter on electoral reforms was scheduled for discussion on Wednesday and the issue can be then discussed.

PJ Kurien also assured the Indian National Congress` Digvijay Singh that his demand for a discussion on the conduct of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha was “being examined seriously”.

The Deputy Chairman said: “It is under serious consideration. You need not worry.”

Digvijay Singh, the AICC general secretary, who submitted a substantive motion on the issue, has been demanding a discussion for the past three days.

