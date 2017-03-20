BSP leader shot dead in Allahabad

Allahabad, March 20: Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s swearing -in, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mohammad Shami was shot dead late Sunday night.

The murder took place around 50 Kilometres from Allahabad. The murderers are still at large and police are trying to figure the behind the murder.

Mohammad Shami was on his way back home, when the murderers opened fire at him, due to which he died on the spot.

After the murder, people even blocked Allahabad-Faizabad border for some time. On the other hand, people are raising questions at the newly formed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government for the incident.

The Police have registered a case against three people after a complaint by Mohammad Shami’s family.

Mohammad Shami had been chosen as a block head from Allahabad’s Mau Aima a couple of times. Mohammad Shami had recently joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after leaving Samajwadi Party (SP), where he served for 20 years. According to the police, even Mohammad Shami has had a tainted past.

Mohammad Shami was a history-sheeter on the past days.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Mohammad Shami had contested against six-time MLA from the Kunda constituency Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.

The police have put 2 teams along with crime branch to probe the case. A few people have also been detained and are being questioned.