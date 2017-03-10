BSP sources refute rumours of alliance

| By :

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar. 10 (ANI): Denying the rumours of entering into an alliance with any other party, Mayawati led-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday said it would wait for the results and then take a call on it.

"Will wait and watch for results, as of now not thinking of alliance with anyone," said the BSP sources.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's statement that hinted at an alliance with the BSP, expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh yesterday said that the alliance would only benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi as people still consider him as one of the most trustworthy politicians.

"The Samajwadi Party and the BSP are like two rivers flowing parallelly; they cannot be merged and if they are joined together, the Lok Sabha elections will become beneficial for Prime Minister Modi because he has repeatedly said that Congress or the SP and the BSP have accumulated black money, plundered poor people they all are corrupt. The allegations may prove to be correct if this alliance takes place," Singh told ANI.

Earlier, in what can be termed as a grand revelation, Akhilesh Yadav hinted at sewing an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), if need be, in order to form the state government, and most importantly, in a bid to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of fray.

"We are sure that the SP- Congress will win maximum seats in the assembly. But, we don't know about the circumstances after results. So, let's see, if it's required to form a government… Nobody would want President's rule in the state and that the BJP runs it through a remote control. Nobody would want that," Akhilesh told a TV Channel when asked about the possibility of the alliance.

This comes close on the heels of March 11, when the results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections come out. (ANI)