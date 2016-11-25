BSP Supremo Mayawati calls for referendum on Demonetisation

New Delhi, Nov 25: Asserting that the Centre’s survey on demonetisation is fake, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve the Lok Sabha and call for a referendum for fair results in this regard.

Mayawati blamed Prime Minister Modi for the ongoing uproar in the Parliament and said that his absence is the reason behind both the houses not functioning in a smooth manner.

“The Centre’s survey showing people of the nation are in favour of demonetisation is fake. If the Prime Minister thinks that he is honest then he should dissolve the Parliament and conduct a referendum in this regard. The Parliament is not able to work because of the Prime Minister as the entire opposition is demanding his presence,” said Mayawati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day defended the government’s decision to demonetise 500 and 1000 rupee currency notes and said that some are angry on the initiative as they were not informed before the decision was considered.

Speaking after releasing two books on Constitution in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said those who are criticizing the demonetisation move don’t have problem with the government’s preparedness, but they are having problems because they didn’t get time to prepare for turning their black money into white. (ANI)