Buddhadeb on poll circuit

Kolkata, April 20: Ahead of the third phase of the Assembly polls on Thursday in West Bengal, senior CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee took part in an election campaign for the first time this season.

He had kept off campaigns this year owing to ill-health.

Mr. Bhattacharya headed a roadshow from Dhakuria to Garia to campaign for the CPI(M) candidates Sujan Chakraborty (Jadavpur), Satarup Ghosh (Kasba) and Madhuja Sen Roy (Tollygunj). Workers of the Congress and the CPI(M) turned up in their thousands for the roadshow. The three constituencies will go to the polls in the fifth phase on April 30.

Atop a jeep with the three candidates, Mr. Bhattacharya promoted the alliance. The three candidates are fighting heavyweights of the Trinamool — all Ministers. Mr. Ghosh is pitted against Javed Khan, while Ms. Sen Roy’s key rival is Arup Biswas. Mr. Chakravarty will take on Manish Gupta.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the third phase of polls, in 62 seats in four districts of south Bengal, ended on Tuesday.

Nearly 1.37 crore voters will decide the fate of 418 candidates, including 34 women.