Budget 2017 LIVE: Cash transaction above Rs 3 lakh barred
New Delhi, Feb 01: Demonetisation is a bold initiative, seeks to create a new normal, is part of my government’s resolve to eliminate counterfeit currency, black money, and terror funding, says Jaitley. The disruption is expected to have only a transient impact on economy, and quotes Mahatma Gandhi: A right cause never fails.
01.00 Finance Minister Arun jaitley concludes his Budget Speech
12:54 Budget unmoved by Budget proposals:
Budget announcements fail to excite markets so far. Sensex down 19 points, Nifty50 falls 15 points.
12:52 I-T on Rs 5 lakh income cut to 5%. 10% surcharge above Rs 50 lakh:
Income tax upto Rs 5 lakh income reduced to 5 pc. Zero tax liability on those with income of upto Rs 3 lakh.
12:48 Cash donation limit to parties slashed to Rs 2000:
Jaitley announces that maximum cash donation to political parties can be Rs 2000, down from the current Rs 20,000.
12:41 Cash transaction above Rs 3 lakh barred:
No cash transaction above Rs 3 lakh to be permitted, says Jaitley.
12.39 Income tax on MSMEs reduced to 25pc:
Income tax on medium, small and micro enterprises with annual turnover of Rs 50 cr reduced from 30pc to 25 pc, announces Jaitley.
12:34 Capital gains tax relief for real estate deals:
Unoccupied houses to be subject to tax at notional rates, says Jaitley. Number of years when capital gains can be taxed from real estate liquidation reduced to 2 years from 3 years. Basket of instruments to be increased for investment without tax.
12:31 Thrust of direct tax proposals is to stimulate growth, relief for middle class, affordale housing, curb black money, transparency in political funding, simplification of tax laws, says Jaitley.
12:28 Between November 8 and Decembe 30, 2016, deposits between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 80 lakhs was made in 1.09 lakh bank accounts (Rs 5.3 lakh avg deposit), says Jaitley.
12:26 1.72 lakh show income more than Rs 50 lakh a year, but 1.25 cr cars sold last year. Two crores Indian travelled in in 2015. All this showswe are largely a tax-noncompliant economy, says Jaitley.
12:21 Other announcements made by Jaitley are:
12:20 Defence Budget hiked by Rs 274K crores:
Defence budget (not including pensions) increased by Rs 274,114 crores.
Other announces for the defence forces are:
Centralised defence travel system for booking travel tickets by the military.
Web-based pension system has been set up for defence personnel.
Number of tribunals to be rationalised by merging them where possile.
12:17 Assets of fugitives will be seized, says Jaitley:
Big-time offenders, including economic offenders fleeing the country will now face legislative changes, even a new law, under which their assets in the country will be confiscated till they subject themselves to the law of the land, says Jaitley. Needless to say, all constitutional safeguards will be provided.
12:12 20,000 MW solar power plants to be set up:
Other announcements made by Jaitley are:
12:09 2 schemes to promote BHIM app:
2 schemes to promote BHIM app, says Jaitley. One is a referral scheme and the other is a cashback.
12:07 Rs 10K cr for banks’ recapitalisation:
Rs 10,000 cr has been set aside for recapitalisation of banks.
12:06 A revised mechanism was announced by Jaitley for time-bound listing of Central Public Sector Enterprises. Shares of IRCON, IFRB etc to be listed.
12:04 Rs 10K cr to expand broadband coverage:
Other announcements Jaitley made are:
12:02 FIPB to be abolished: FIPB to be abolished in 2017-18, says Jaitley.
12.00 Allocation to Scheduled Castes upped to Rs 52,393 crores:
Other announcements made by Jaitley are:
11:58 No service charge on ticket bookings through IRCTC:
No service charge on ticket booking through IRCTC website, announces Jaitley.
11:57 500 railway stations to be made disabled-friendly:
Allocation for railways in 2017-18: is Rs 131000 cr wherein Rs 55k cr is provided by the government, says Jaitley. 500 stations will be made differently-abled friendly.
11:54 Labour laws to be simplified:
Special scheme for employment in textile sector launched. A similar scheme in leather sector, too, says Jaitley. The government is committed to ensuring conducive labour environment, and will undertake legislative reforms to simplify labour laws in India.
11:53 Rules to be amended to make drugs affordable:
Government committed to take structural reform in medical education and practice, says FM, and propose to amend drug rules to ensure drugs available at reasonable price., Some 1.5 lakh health sub-centres to be transformed to health wellness centres. Will encourage reputed hospitals to start courses ,he adds.
11:50 2 AIIMS to come up in Gujarat and Jharkhand:
Additional 5k post-graduate seats per annum, and two new AIIMS to be set up in Jharkhand and Gujarat, says Jaitley.
11:49 Affordable housing to be given infra status: Jaitley:
Affordable housing to be given infra status, says Jaitley, and that he has hiked allocation for women skill development to Rs 1.84 lakh crore in FY18.
11.48 National testing agency to hold exams for higher studies: A national testing agency to conduct all examinations in higher education, freeing CBSE and other agencies, says Jaitley.
11:46 Jaitley promises reforms in UGC: Jaitley quotes Swami Vivekananda: ‘Education which does not help the common mass of people to equip themselves is it worth of the name?’, and announces an innovation fund for secondary education. Will undertake reforms in UGC to improve higher education, he adds.
Propose to finish 1 crore houses by 2019 for those living in kachcha houses, says Jaitley, and pace of construction of roads has increased to Rs 133 km/day in 2017.
11:35 MGNREGA allocation hiked to Rs 48k crore:
The allocation for MGNREGA for 2017-18 has been increased to Rs 48000 crore, and we will bring one crore rural families out of poverty, says Jaitley.
11:31 Committed to double farmers’ income in 5 years: Jaitley:
Long-term irrigation fund has been set up in Nabard, and its corpus will be raised to Rs 40 crore, announces Jaitley. We are committed to double farmer’s income in five years. The target for agricultural credit fixed at Rs 10 lakh crore this year, and agriculture expected to grow at 4.1% in the current year, he says.
11:29 Have done away with planned and non-planned allocation, says Jaitley, and Budget has been advanced to enable Parliament avoid a vote on account.
10 themes running through Budget 2017:
The 10 themes running through Jaitley’s Budget are: Farmers, rural population, youth, poor and underprivileged, infrastructure, financial sector, digital economy, public service, prudent fiscal management and tax administration
Budget to spend more on rural areas and infra: Jaitley:
Our agenda for next year is to transform, energise and clean India, that is tech India, says Jaitley.
My focus in this Budget is to spend more in rural areas, infrastructure, poverty alleviation and yet maintain fiscal prudence, says Jaitley.
We are at an important point on the path of our growth and development.
Pace of remonetisation has picked up will get to normal soon.
IMF and World Bank are optimistic about India’s FY18 growth.
Surplus liquidity in banking system will lower borrowing cost and boost access to credit.
11:20 AM
Jaitley resorts to poetry, asks all to embrace the new. This of course celebrates the new thrust towards a cashless economy.