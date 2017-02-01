Budget allocation for Tribal Affairs Ministry goes up by over 10 per cent

New Delhi, Feb.1: Allocation for the Ministry of Tribal Affair has gone up by more than ten per cent in the Union Budget proposals for 2017-18.

Presented in Parliament today by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the budget allocation for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has gone up from Rs. 4827 crore in the year 2016-17 to Rs. 5329 crore in the Union budget 2017-18.

Allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes across all ministries has also witnessed an increase of more than 30 per cent. The allocation which was Rs. 24,005 crore in the year 2016-17 has gone up to Rs. 31,920 crore in this year’s budget.

The allocation for national fellowship and scholarship for higher education of ST students has been raised by 140 per cent. The allocation under this head in the year 2016-17 was Rs. 50 crore which has been increased to Rs. 120 core in this year’s budget. (ANI)