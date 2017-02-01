Budget allots central travel system for defence personnel

New Delhi, Feb. 1: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget for 2017-18 on Wednesday announced central travel system for defence personnel.

Jaitley said the money allocated for defence expenditure, excluding pension expenditure, is Rs. 2,74,114 crores, adding this would include Rs. 86,488 crore of capital expenditure.

Devoid of the pension outlay, the total defence budget for 2016-17 was Rs. 2, 49,000 crore.

In the 2016-17 budget, there was an increase of 11 percent from the previous fiscal year as compared to an increase of 10.5 percent the year prior.

The Defence Ministry has surrendered about Rs. 35,000 crore from its capital allocation for the previous four years. (ANI)