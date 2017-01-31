Budget session of Parliament starts today

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Budget session of Parliament will start today at 1100 hrs with the President’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, which will be followed by tabling of the annual Economic Survey in each House.

This will be the first budget to be presented on February 1, almost a month in advance, without a separate Railway Budget. Also, for the first time, the Economic Survey will be tabled on the very opening day of the session.

The Government, while advancing the date, said that it wanted the Budget to be cleared early so that work could begin properly from the April 1, the date the fiscal year begins.