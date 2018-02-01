Budget: Under National Health Protection Scheme medical reimbursement of Rs. 5 lakh per family

New Delhi, Feb 1: In a big ticket budget announcement Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government will provide Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for medical reimbursement under National Health Protection Scheme. “This will be world’s largest health protection scheme. It will cover 50 crore people,” he said.

Other key welfare measure are : Targets revised for Ujjwala and Saubhagya yojana : 8 crore free gas connections to be provided to women under Ujjwala Yojana and 4 crore electricity connections to the poor under Saubhagya Yojana.

Eklavya schools to be started for Scheduled Tribe population. Scheme for revitalizing school infrastructure called RISE – Revitalizing Infrastructure in School Education, with an allocation of 1 lakh crore rupees over four years.

Allocation for SC welfare – Rs. 56,619 cr and Rs. 39,135 cr for ST welfare

Rs 14.34 lakh crore rupees to be spent for rural infrastructure

115 aspiration districts identified taking various indices of development into consideration, quality of life to be improved in these districts.