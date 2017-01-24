‘Budget won’t influence voters’ minds’

New Delhi, Jan 24: Coming out in support of the Supreme Court’s order which dismissed a plea seeking postponement of Union Budget presentation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, former home secretary and BJP MP RK Singh on Tuesday said it won’t influence the voters’ minds either way.

Singh told ANI that the apex court’s decision indicates the government’s stand.

“The situation is such that state polls now keep happening. If you start postponing constitutional functions because of the polls then you will probably not be able to perform your constitutional functions on time,” he added.

Singh further stated that the state polls are decided on the basis of specific issues where the Union Budget is for the entire country.

“Therefore, it is not that Union Budget will sort of influence the voters’ minds this way or that way. So, I believe that this order is right,” he added.

The Election Commission yesterday ordered that no state specific schemes shall be announced in national budget in the interest of free and fair elections.It may be ensured that in the budget speech the government’s achievements in respect of five poll-bound states will not be highlighted.