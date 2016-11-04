Building collapse in Azad Market, New Delhi, people feared trapped

New Delhi, November 4: A 4-storeied building collapsed in Azad Market, New Delhi.

3 – 4 people feared to be trapped in the debris.

Reportedly, 8 fire and rescue team have rushed to the spot.

A three-storey building that was 150-years-old  had come crashing down on October 9, 2013 in Azad market that had resulted in the death of the owner and his son.

Though the incident highlighted the safety hazard in crowded areas like Azad market, where several old, unstable buildings defied civic guidelines, it seems civic administration did not take the necessary steps to inspect and serve notices to buildings which pose a risk to the public.

