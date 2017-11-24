Building collapses in Bhiwandi near Mumbai, one died, 20 feared trapped

Mumbai/Maharashtra, November 24: A three storied building in Bhiwandi collapsed on Friday morning leaving one dead and at least six others injured.

According to reports, the officials with the Thane Municipal Corporation said that the building collapse occurred at around 9:00 am on Friday on the Nayi Basti locality in Bhiwandi.

Such building collapse in #bhiwandi will continue to happen in future as well. More than half the town comprises of illegal immigrants, just erecting shanty structures on their own, wherever they want !! — Sarcastology (@Sarcastologic) November 24, 2017

The fire brigade and civic officials reached the location in around half an hour and started rescue operations.

A portion of a three floor building collapses in #Maharashtra‘s Bhiwandi. 1 dead and 3 injured. Rescue teams at the spot. pic.twitter.com/XwuLcVLTkg — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

A senior civic official said that by around 10:00 am in the morning it was decided to call the National Disaster Response Force and two teams were organised.

Any time #Bhiwandi trends, 9/10 times it’s either an accident or building collapse. Be it Mumbra or Bhiwandi, illegal immigrants have created mayhem giving rise to all sorts of civic problems. These dirty local politicians can rob off people’s lives for few votes. — Mighty Smiter (@mightyysmiter) November 24, 2017

Till now, the rescue workers have pulled out one body and rescued six others from the debris and around 20 residents are still feared to be trapped inside.