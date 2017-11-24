Building collapses in Bhiwandi near Mumbai, one died, 20 feared trapped

Building collapses in Bhiwandi near Mumbai, one died, 20 feared trapped. Photo: Twitter

Mumbai/Maharashtra, November 24: A three storied building in Bhiwandi collapsed on Friday morning leaving one dead and at least six others injured.

According to reports, the officials with the Thane Municipal Corporation said that the building collapse occurred at around 9:00 am on Friday on the Nayi Basti locality in Bhiwandi.

The fire brigade and civic officials reached the location in around half an hour and started rescue operations.

A senior civic official said that by around 10:00 am in the morning it was decided to call the National Disaster Response Force and two teams were organised.

Till now, the rescue workers have pulled out one body and rescued six others from the debris and around 20 residents are still feared to be trapped inside.

