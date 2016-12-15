Building wall collapse kills three in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana), Dec. 15 : Three people have been killed and three seriously injured after a wall of a house collapsed in Pet Basheerabad area here today.

The incident took place when the workers were deconstructing a house, when suddenly a wall of the house collapsed.

Total of six workers were reportedly trapped and while three was rescued, the other three lost their lives.

The injured were immediately rushed to hospital and the Police have registered a case in the matter. (ANI)