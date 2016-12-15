Bulandshahr gang rape: Supreme Court accepts Azam Khan’s unconditional apology

New Delhi [India], December 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the unconditional apology tendered by Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan in connection with the Bulandshahr gang-rape case.

This came as the apex court decided to hear the matter on whether such kind of remarks by politicians would be correct or not.

The apex court had earlier on December 7 asked Khan to submit a fresh affidavit.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra had asked the Samajwadi Party leader to file a fresh affidavit after noting that the earlier one filed by him has errors in it.

The Attorney General also raised questions about the draft copy submitted by Khan in connection with the apology given by him.

Earlier on November 18, the Samajwadi Party leader had told the apex court that he was ready to unconditionally apologise for describing as “political conspiracy” the gang-rape of two women near Bulandshahr in July.

Appearing for Khan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that his client had made a general remark which was not targeted at the family of the victim. However, the judges were not convinced and they asked Sibal as to how a public figure like Khan could make such a comment.

The apex court had earlier directed media organisations to submit the video clip of the press conference in which Khan had made this statement.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister created a controversy after he alleged that a “political conspiracy” is involved in the gang-rape of a minor girl and her mother on the highway in Bulandshahr on July 29.

On August 29, the apex court issued a notice to Khan for his reported comment.

The case was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)