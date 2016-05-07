Bullet removed from Delhi minister Gopal Rai’s 17-year-old wound

New Delhi, May 7: AAP’s top brass always like to remain in the headlines. But this time one of them is in news for an altogether different reason.

Delhi’s Transport Minister Gopal Rai, who had been going around with a bullet stuck in his neck for 17 years, was operated upon in an upscale Delhi hospital on Friday. The bullet was successfully removed minus any complications. Hospital authorities revealed Rai had suffered the gun shot during a student agitation in Lucknow University way back in 1999. Due to this he suffered from quadriplegia for nearly two years.

Thereafter he recovered a good deal and returned to a normal life. , Rai has residual neurological impairment in his extremities, mainly in the right upper limb and some imbalance in the lower extremities for which he will undergo rehabilitation training programmes in Apollo hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai.Rai’s condition was stable till reports last came in.