Bunyadi, a newly opened eatery with the ‘natural’ dining experience in London

Bunyadi has made headlines in recent weeks by attracting 46,000 people to its waiting list for a three-month pop-up run over the summer.

I was there for the press launch, alongside 25 or so other journalists dispatched to report from the front line of naked dining.

From outside, the restaurant isn’t much to look at — which is probably the idea.

It’s discreetly located in a converted street-corner pub with blacked-out windows a few quiet streets away from London’s highest skyscraper, The Shard.

The front door leads into a small bar area, which looks pretty standard until folks start emerging from the changing rooms wearing hotel-style bathrobes.

When tables are ready and guests have had the requisite number of freshly mixed looseners, they’re then guided into the main dining area.

At first it’s disorientating.

It’s impossible not to surreptitiously double-take at the topless waitress leading the way through the candlelit maze of bamboo screens that almost shield diners from heavy scrutiny.