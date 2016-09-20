Burari Murder: Manish Sisodia hits out at Delhi Police

New Delhi, Sep 20 : Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today hit out at Delhi Police over the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Burari, saying the force should “focus” on ensuring security of people rather than “harassing” AAP legislators.

The woman was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight by her 34-year-old stalker, who attacked her nearly 22 times this morning as passersby looked on.

“Shocking incident in Delhi of stabbing of 21-yr old woman. Delhi Police needs to focus on citizen’s security than harassing AAP MLAs (sic),” Sisodia tweeted.

At least 11 AAP MLAs have been arrested by the Delhi Police since the party came to power in the national capital in February last year.

In July, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested after a woman alleged that a vehicle he was sitting in tried to mow her down. Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal was arrested on charges of misbehaving with a woman the same month.

Another party MLA Dinesh Mohaniya was arrested in June on charges of molestation and sexual harassment amid high drama when he was addressing a press conference.