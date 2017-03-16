Burhan Wani’s successor Zakir Musa says democracy is ‘haraam’ in Islam

Srinagar, March 16: A Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa has posted a video on his social media account urging protestors in Jammu Kashmir to turn to stone pelting on the security forces.

Zakir Musa has succeeded Burhan Wani, who has killed in 2016 July. In the latest video, Zakir Musa said the protestors should not pelt stones in the name of nationalism, ‘but for Islam’.

He also warned the Jammu and Kashmir Police of alarming reactions which can take place due to an upcoming ‘war’ and asked them to stop supporting the Indian armed forces.

Zakir Musa requested the youths of Kashmir to inform about the movement of forces in their area by posting the information on the social media.

The young commander in his speech dismissed the idea of democracy while calling everyone to turn towards Islam.

He added that things like nationalism and democracy are ‘haraam’ in Islam.

This is the third video message from the Zakir Musa, the Islamic militant commander, since last year.

On the early videos, he made similar threats against Jammu Kashmir police.

On February, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat said those Kashmiris supporting terrorists would be considered anti-national.Urging the local people to extend their support to the India security forces trying to maintain peace in the Valley.

Bipin Rawat said they would not be spared if they continue resorting to negative acts.

The Indian Army chief expressed his disappointment about the involvement of local people in terrorist acts, whether directly or indirectly.