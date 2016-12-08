‘Burka Ban’ in Australia: Government not to support ban in the Country

Canberra, Dec 8 : Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday said that his country will not consider a “burka ban” despite controversial One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson hints on pushing such legislation into Parliament next year, media reported.

Hanson’s push came in the same week when German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her support for a ban on burkas, but Turnbull said Australia would not be following her lead in supporting a similar ban in Australia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saying Europe’s immigration situation was different to that in Australia, Turnbull said that Australia’s border protection programmes meant potential immigrants were carefully screened before entering Australia and pose no threat to the public.

“Obviously what you’re seeing in Europe is the consequences of uncontrolled, irregular migration,” Turnbull said.

“We’re a very generous and compassionate nation, we accept a lot of refugees, but the Australian people expect their government and not people-smugglers to decide who comes here,” the Prime Minister added.