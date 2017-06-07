Burmese military plane over Myanmar with 116 people on board disappears

Rangoon,June7 A military plane has disappeared over Myanmar with 116 people on board.

The plane went missing at 1.35pm local time after it took of from Myeik to Yangon, the country’s army said in a statement.

The plane left the southern coastal town of Myeik in the early afternoon and was bound for Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon, but it lost contact about 20 miles west of the town of Dawei and has been declared missing, the military said.

The commander-in-chief’s office said the search and rescue was ongoing.

An airport source, who asked not to be named, said the plane was carrying 105 passengers and 11 crew.

Ships and planes have been scrambled to search for the plane, which was flying over the Andaman Sea when it went missing, the statement added.

The passengers were believed to mainly be family members of military men based in the coastal region.

‘We think it was a technical failure. Weather is fine there,’ the source told AFP, asking not to be named, adding there was no news of the plane so far.

A spokesman said: ‘Communication was lost suddenly at about 1:35 pm (07:05 GMT) when it reached about 20 miles west of Dawei town.’

It was said to have lost contact around 20 miles west of Dawei.