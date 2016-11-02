Burning of schools in Kashmir wrong, says Burhan Wani’s father Muzaffar Wani

Srinagar, Nov 02: Muzaffar Wani, father of terrorist Burhan Wani who was killed by the security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in July leading to violent clashes and unrest in the Valley that have continued to this day, has condemned the burning of schools in Kashmir.

“Whoever is doing this is wrong, burning of schools is unacceptable,” Muzaffar Wani said.

Wani expressed “deep pain” over the burning down of schools in the Valley and made a fervent appeal to those behind it to refrain from targeting educational institutions.

Muzaffar Wani, a retired government teacher, told PTI over the phone from his residence in Tral of south Kashmir that “as a teacher, whenever a school is burnt down, my heart is set on fire.”

“This is not right. Whosoever is responsible for this is doing no good to the society. A society without any education is lifeless. They do not have any identity,” Wani said and made it clear that he was making this statement as a teacher and not as any leader.

“I appeal to all the people as well as agencies that whoever is doing this is not doing the correct thing. For God’s sake, please refrain from such acts because education is the only thing which will help us in becoming good humans,” he said.

Over 25 educational institutions have been burnt by miscreants in the Kashmir Valley since July 9, a day after Burhan was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir.