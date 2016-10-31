Burning of Schools In Kashmir : JK High Court calls for preventive measures

Srinagar, Oct 31 : The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday took suo-moto cognisance of schools being burnt in the valley and directed the authorities of all concerned districts to take all preventive and protective measures for school buildings from unknown enemies of education.

]At least 24 schools have been targeted since Burhan Wani’s death on 8 July.

The division bench of the High Court directed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Brij Raj Sharma, Director General of Police K. Rajendra Kumar and Director School Education, Kashmir to issue necessary instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and CEOs of concerned districts to take all preventive and protective measures as shall be necessary for saving school buildings from unknown enemies of education.

The bench also directed the three top officers to remain present during the next hearing on November 7. J&K police say the investigation into at least half dozen such incidents of arson pins the blame on localised factors, ruling out any larger conspiracy.

A government school was set on fire yesterday by unidentified people in Anantnag. This is the third school to be burnt in the state since yesterday.

Fire at the higher senior secondary school broke out in the afternoon. It was doused by fire engines along with the help of locals.

A Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya school in Aishmuqam was also set on fire last night.

Several schools in Kashmir valley have been closed due to a shutdown call by separatist groups.